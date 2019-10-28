Deadly House Fire in Henderson

UPDATE: More details have been released in an house fire that killed one person early Monday morning in Henderson.

Henderson Fire Department arrived to a single-story house on North Elm Street, near Rettig Ave around 3AM. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire with a person still inside the home. The person was pulled out by fire crews but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is under investigation. North Elm St is closed at the scene but, expected to reopen later this morning.

EARLIER…

The Henderson Fire Department is on the scene of a deadly house fire.

The fire broke out around 3 am, Monday on North Elm Street.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the coroner’s office has been called to the scene.

