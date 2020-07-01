Deadline for Kentucky’s Pandemic EBT Program Extended

Parents in Kentucky now have until the end of August to apply for the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program, which aims to keep Kentucky children healthy and properly fed.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, P-EBT provides meal assistance to households with children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

P-EBT provides a benefits card families can use to replace school meals while schools are closed.

The benefits card can be used to purchase any food for the household. It can also be used to purchase items online through Amazon and Walmart.

Kentucky’s P-EBT program is an additional benefits program and will not affect eligibility for other public assistance programs.

“We’ve seen a recent upsurge in folks who are trying to get the P-EBT benefits, and there still remains some questions from folks who are trying to get through,” said Secretary Friedlander of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “So with this big upsurge, we’ve signed up over 516,000 individuals. We know there are another 100,000 out there. So we want to give everybody the opportunity to sign up.”

Anyone with questions on how to access these benefits can go to chfs.ky.gov, email PEBT.info@ky.gov or call 855-306-8959.

Families are encouraged to continue using free school and community meal sites for nutritious meals for children. Sites can be found on the Meals for Kids Interactive Map at https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

