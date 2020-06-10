Deaconess Strategic in Testing Patients for COVID-19 Prior to Procedures

Although some testing sites around Indiana are beginning to close, testing is increasing at some local hospitals – such as Deaconess – where they’ve expanded supplies to ensure patients coming in for non-coronavirus procedures remain healthy.

“We’re also being strategic about testing patients prior to certain procedures that may be high risk for transmitting COVID-19,” said Doctor Brad Scheu of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

“So doing some of that pre-operative and pre-surgical testing has I think added to that increase in testing numbers,” Dr. Scheu went on to say.

Indiana health officials are still encouraging anyone who is symptomatic to get tested.

Anyone in need of a COVID-19 test can utilize one of the many state-sponsored, free coronavirus testing facilities across the state of Indiana.

As of Tuesday, June 9, there were 38,033 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana and 2,158 total COVID-19 deaths.

