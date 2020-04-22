CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana

Deaconess Resuming in-Person Visits and Surgeries

MacLeod Hageman 1 min ago
Less than a minute

Deaconess is beginning to resume services that were temporarily suspended as the health system focused on leading the region’s response to COVID-19.

This will include increasing in-person and elective patient care in the health system’s hospitals and outpatient facilities.

“Our region has been successful in abiding by social distancing and stay-at-home orders, resulting in fewer positive cases of COVID-19 than earlier projections suggested were possible,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess Health System.

“We had shifted much of our operational focus to preparing for a large surge in COVID-19 patients. But because our community stepped up and helped keep COVID-19 cases low, we are now able to safely increase in-person and elective care earlier than in many areas of the state and country. We don’t want patients to have to wait for care any longer than necessary.”

