Deaconess to Resume Office Visits, Procedures and Surgeries This Week

Starting this week, services such as in-person office visits, elective procedures, and surgeries will resume at Deaconess Hospital, officials said Tuesday.

These services were temporarily suspended in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are able and ready to safely provide care for our patients, and people who need care should not hesitate to come in,” said Dr. James Porter, President, Deaconess Health System. “We have strong protocols for identifying patients with COVID-19 symptoms and then providing evaluation and care for those individuals in separate units and facilities. COVID-19 may be a new virus, but caring for patients with communicable diseases is not new to us. We are experts at dealing with communicable diseases and have well-established processes and procedures in place to assure the safety of our patients and staff.”

Deaconess says COVID-19-related processes, such as screenings at entrances, limiting visitors, careful usage of PPE (personal protective equipment), and utilizing dedicated departments and care sites for patients with COVID-19 symptoms, will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Below are additional guidelines and protocols that will continue at Deaconess outpatient clinics and

hospitals:

Video visits or telephone consults will be used for care and consult whenever appropriate. Many

patients have recently used telehealth services for the first time, and feedback has been very

positive. Where possible and appropriate, telehealth visits remain the preferred means of

receiving care as a way to limit the need for patients to leave their homes.

patients have recently used telehealth services for the first time, and feedback has been very positive. Where possible and appropriate, telehealth visits remain the preferred means of receiving care as a way to limit the need for patients to leave their homes. Screenings at all entrances for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms will be ongoing. This

screening helps protect patients and staff by routing “high risk” patients to separate dedicated care

locations, freeing up all other Deaconess offices and facilities to provide timely and safe care for

non-respiratory patients.

screening helps protect patients and staff by routing “high risk” patients to separate dedicated care locations, freeing up all other Deaconess offices and facilities to provide timely and safe care for non-respiratory patients. Patients with symptoms of COVID-19 should continue to use the nurse triage line, 812-450-6555,

as well as the schedule-ahead Respiratory Immediate Care services detailed at

deaconess.com/urgentcare.

as well as the schedule-ahead Respiratory Immediate Care services detailed at deaconess.com/urgentcare. Increased cleaning and disinfection will continue in patient and public areas.

Outpatients should come to appointments alone, unless a caregiver is necessary due to minor

status or any disability, mental capacity or other related needs. In those cases, only one person

should accompany the patient. When possible, someone providing physical assistance should wait in their vehicle. This

helper can be notified by call or text when the patient is ready to leave.

status or any disability, mental capacity or other related needs. In those cases, only one person should accompany the patient.

Comments

comments