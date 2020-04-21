Deaconess Protects Newborns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic With Special Face Shields

Babies born during the coronavirus pandemic have little control in terms of protecting themselves from the virus, or from any other germs that they could come into contact with during their stay at the hospital.

That’s why Deaconess and Berry Global joined together to protect newborn babies during the national health crisis.

Officials at Deaconess reached out to Berry Global and results were quickly produced.

Christina Ryan, CEO of Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana, said she reached out to officials at Berry – and they picked up the idea right away.

“Within 24 hours, I had a prototype of a mask to try on the babies, and it’s worked out beautifully,” said Ryan.

According to officials at the hospital, the face shields are used when babies have to leave their room for a procedure, as an extra safety precaution during transport of the baby through the halls.

Deaconess has already received 10 infant face shields from Berry Global and expect to receive at least 100 more.

Comments

comments