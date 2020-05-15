Deaconess Pediatrician Discusses New Coronavirus-Related Illness Affecting Children

Throughout the majority of the coronavirus pandemic, children have been considered low-risk compared to the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

Now, medical experts are linking a newly-discovered childhood illness to the coronavirus.

Manika Bhateja, a pediatric urgent care doctor at Deaconess, joined 44News to discuss the new inflammatory illness.

According to Dr. Bhateja, the illness is very new, but also very rare. Bhateja said that children with COVID-19 will still typically have very mild symptoms compared to other patients.

Bhateja says that after a child has overcome COVID-19, a “post-viral inflammatory stage” can occur, causing this new illness. She said the illness is presenting symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease, as well as Toxic Shock Syndrome.

According to Bhateja, one of the frequent symptoms of this syndrome is a consistent fever that is not going away, though fever hasn’t been present in 100% of the cases.

“The child will look very sick with fever, cracked red lips, swollen lymph nodes, puffy hands and feet where they’re swollen and red possibly, skin peeling, a different type of rash,” said Dr. Bhateja.

Dr. Bhateja said she doesn’t want people to worry since these symptoms can be common in other cases, but that if a child looks sick, their parent should still immediately seek care from a pediatric doctor.

Locally, Bhateja says there haven’t been any cases of the new inflammatory syndrome that is now being seen in children.

Watch the Full Interview With Manika Bhateja, MD, of Deaconess Clinic Pediatric Urgent Care Below:

CDC Advisory: Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Associated with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

