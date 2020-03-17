Deaconess Offers Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

Deaconess is now offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing site for symptomatic patients who have an order for testing.

Orders will be provided for patients who meet the following criteria:

Symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) WITH

Known exposure to anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 OR

A travel history to any high-risk country in the past 14 days, or air or cruise travel in the last 7 days

Multiple families or close contacts with similar respiratory symptoms (testing only the person who has been sick the longest) OR –

Respiratory symptoms greater than 5 days, negative influenza, and worsening symptoms OR –

Healthcare workers with active clinical duties and potential exposures

Anyone who does not meet the above criteria will not be tested. Tests should be reserved for only those most at risk.

To get an order for testing, those meeting the above criteria should call the Deaconess 24-hour nurse triage line at 812-450-6555. At that time, patients will complete a prescreening to receive an order, and then will be given directions on where to go for testing

