Deaconess Offering Prizes for No-Shave November Beard

Deaconess Hospital is encouraging men in the Tri-State to join the No-Shave November movement and will be awarding prizes for the best beards during USI November 26th basketball game.

The annual month-long campaign started over a decade ago to promote awareness for men’s cancers.

During November, men are asked to forgo shaving and let their beards serve as a reminder and conversation starter for important screenings.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men following skin cancer. One in seven men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime.

Unfortunately, there are no symptoms of prostate cancer until it is too late, which is why regular screening during an annual physical is so important.

When it comes to testicular cancer, many may be surprised to learn it often affects younger men.

Almost half of all cases of testicular cancer are in men between the ages of 20 and 34. However, it can develop in males of any age, from infants to elderly men.

Men should bring any concerning changes to the attention of their doctor. Typically, a lump or swelling is the first sign.

No-Shave November has helped break down the stigma that has often kept men from talking about these cancers and important screenings.

Deaconess would like to recognize everyone in the Tri-State who is participating in the campaign. You can submit your photo to Deaconess.com/noshave to be highlighted.

Then on November 26th at the USI vs. Oakland City Men’s Basketball game, winners will be announced and prizes awarded for categories including:

Most Creative

Best Group Theme

Best Celebrity Look-Alike

Most Unique

Best Spirit of the Cause

Anyone who submits a photo will get a free pair of tickets to the game at the new Screaming Eagles Arena which tips off at 7:30 pm.

