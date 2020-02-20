Deaconess Midtown Hospital Employee Robbed at Gunpoint

Officers with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) are seeking a suspect after an armed robbery occurred outside of the Deaconess Midtown Hospital Emergency Trauma Center.

Early Wednesday around 7:00 a.m., EPD officers responded to the outside of Deaconess Midtown ER on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Upon their arrival, officers met with the victim of the robbery, who explained that she had parked her vehicle at the northwest corner of Maryland Street and Edgar Street.

The victim said that as she was getting out of her car to walk into work, she noticed that the dome light inside of her car was still on, so she got back in the car to turn it off. The victim says that after getting back out of the vehicle again, she was approached by a male wearing all black clothing from the north on Edgar St.

According to the victim, the male that approached her displayed a handgun and pointed it at her, and said, “give me the purse.”

After obtaining the victim’s purse, the suspect fled west by foot on Maryland St.

K9 Thomas arrived and tracked to the area of the 800 block of Oakley St, but ultimately, officers were unable to locate anything.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

