Deaconess HeartSaver Donates 18 AEDs to First Responders

Deaconess HeartSaver gave 18 AEDs to first responders Wednesday morning at the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

The AEDs were donated by Jim and Carol Havens, in memory of Frank and Eula Ficklin.

The following first responders will be receiving AEDs:

10 AEDs in Pike County Sheriff Department vehicles

5 AEDs in Petersburg Police Department vehicles

2 AEDs in Winslow, IN (one in a police department vehicle and one in a fire department vehicle) first responder vehicles

1 AED in the Spurgeon Town Marshal vehicle

