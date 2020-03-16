Deaconess Halting Elective Procedures, Surgeries
To protect patients and healthcare workers, and to reduce the demand on critical supplies and staffing, Deaconess is temporarily halting all elective and non-urgent procedures and surgeries, beginning Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020.
All pre-scheduled procedures or surgeries that are elective and not urgent will be rescheduled,
tentatively resuming Monday, April 6, but this time frame may be extended.
Physicians are evaluating patients on a case-by-case basis, following recommendations from
the CDC and the American College of Surgeons, to determine which surgeries should happen
now and which ones should wait.
Patients are being contacted by their physician’s office regarding their postponed surgeries and
rescheduling
Courtesy of Deaconess Hospital