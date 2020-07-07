Deaconess Doctor Weighs in on Vanderburgh Co. COVID-19 Spike

Vanderburgh County saw another high report of new cases on Tuesday, July 7th.

The county reported 26 new cases, this follows a week of similar reports. When compared to the beginning of June, it is nearly double the daily count.

Adding to the recent uptick in cases, COVID-19 exposures at popular bars and restaurants.

Over the past few days, Peephole Bar & Grill, Sauced, KC’s Marina Pointe, and Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill have temporarily closed due to employees and/or customers testing positive for the virus.

In just the first 7 days of July, Vanderburgh County has added a 162 new cases. It took the community 3.5 months to confirm just over 400 cases.

Deaconess Doctor of Internal Medicine, Dr. Brad Scheu tells 44News, “It is definitely an increase and probably not a complete representation of all the cases that are out there. We are making a much better push to get more patients tested.”

However, Dr. Scheu says the uptick is not a complete surprise. Cases were expected to rise as more industries opened up.

When it comes to preventing the new wave of cases from getting out of hand, Dr. Scheu points to the basics.

“They are even more important now as we are interacting more with one another, yet seeing this rise,” said Dr. Scheu, referencing social distancing, mask-wearing, and good hygiene.

“I know it feels like an inconvenience to wear the mask and to do these things. However, it is the best thing you can do to not only protect your neighbors and your loved ones but to protect yourself as well.”

