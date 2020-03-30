Deaconess Creates More Respiratory Care Clinics in Response to Coronavirus

A Second Location for Deaconess Clinic Respiratory Immediate Care, for Ages 4 and Older, Has Been Added at Deaconess Clinic Lynch Road, Located at 4949 Healthy Way in Evansville, Indiana.

When patients arrive for their scheduled appointment, they will be greeted at the door, given a mask, and then taken directly to an exam room. Deaconess Clinic providers will then examine patients and determine what testing may be needed.

Deaconess says tests such as for flu or other illnesses, as well as chest x-rays, can take place inside the clinic. If COVID-19 testing is appropriate, a nearby testing option will be available.

Deaconess Clinic Has Also Created Pediatric Respiratory Immediate Care, Located Outside Medical Office Building 2 at Deaconess Gateway.

This appointment-only service, for ages newborn to 18, will allow parents/guardians to drive up to the building under a shelter.

They will be greeted at their car by a Deaconess Clinic provider, who will examine patients and determine what testing may be needed.

Some tests, such as for flu, strep or RSV, can take place at the point of care; if COVID-19 testing is appropriate, a nearby testing option will be available.

These Clinics, Along With the Respiratory Immediate Care at Deaconess Clinic Downtown, Are Open From 8 AM – 8 PM, 7 Days a Week.

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever and/or shortness of breath, can self-schedule at www.deaconess.com/urgentcare; the Respiratory Immediate Cares are the second, third and fourth options on the page. The pre-scheduling requirement, and designated locations and process, help protect health care workers and patients.

More information about these and other COVID-19 symptom assessment and testing options are available at www.deaconess.com/coronavirus.

Patients can also call the Deaconess 24/7 nurse triage line at 812-450-6555.

