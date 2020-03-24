Deaconess Creates New Respiratory Care Clinic for Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms

Officials with Deaconess Health on Tuesday announced the creation of a new respiratory care clinic, meant to evaluate patients with symptoms of the coronavirus.

The new clinic is called Deaconess Clinic Respiratory Immediate Care and is located just inside the main entrance of Deaconess Clinic Downtown. The new clinic is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week, and is for patients ages 4 and up who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Appointments are required, and patients can self-schedule at www.deaconess.com/urgentcare, where Respiratory Immediate Care is the second option on the page. The pre-scheduling requirement, and designated location and process, help protect health care workers and patients.

When patients arrive, they will be greeted at the door, given a mask, and then taken directly to an exam room.

Deaconess Clinic providers examine the patients and determine what testing may be needed. Some tests, such as for flu or other illnesses, as well as chest x-rays, can take place inside the clinic.

If COVID-19 testing is appropriate, a nearby testing option will be available.

More information about this and other COVID-19 symptom assessment and testing is available at www.deaconess.com/coronavirus.

