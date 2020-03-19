Deaconess Confirms Second Person With COVID-19

Deaconess confirmed Thursday a second patient had a positive COVID-19 test result. The patient is a Vanderburgh County resident and is doing well at home, in quarantine.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the area to three. Officials say the patient used a free Deaconess Clinic LIVE video visit and then was sent for curbside testing by an employee who was wearing PPE.

