CoronavirusIndiana

Deaconess Confirms Second Person With COVID-19

Tyrone Morris 15 mins ago
Less than a minute

Deaconess confirmed Thursday a second patient had a positive COVID-19 test result.  The patient is a Vanderburgh County resident and is doing well at home, in quarantine.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the area to three.  Officials say the patient used a free Deaconess Clinic LIVE video visit and then was sent for curbside testing by an employee who was wearing PPE.

This is a developing story.   Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

For more information about available resources is available.

Related content:

First Positive COVID-19 Test Result Confirmed at Deaconess Midtown

 

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close