Deaconess Clinic to Reduce Office Visits in Response to COVID-19

Officials with Deaconness issued a statement Tuesday announcing that Deaconess Clinic will be reducing office visits starting on March 18 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is our objective to protect patients and healthcare workers, reduce the demand on critical supplies and staffing, and do our part to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Allen White, Chief Medical Officer, Deaconess Clinic.

Providers are said to be evaluating each patient’s benefit versus risk of exposure, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect as many people as possible.

Well visits are being rescheduled for all patients, with the exception of pediatric well visits that include vaccinations. Some patient follow-up visits may be conducted via telephone.

Officials say appointments scheduled from March 18 through April 10 that can be postponed are being rescheduled, and that this timeline may be extended.

Patients will be contacted by their provider’s office in the order of upcoming appointments.

You can find a detailed list of the delays, closures, and restrictions that have been announced around the Tri-State area by clicking here.

