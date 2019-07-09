Deaconess Clinic Plans to Open Two Locations in 2020

Two new Deaconess Clinic locations are currently in development to serve patients in northern Vanderburgh County and the southeast side of Evansville.

This is part of Deaconess’ ongoing efforts to provide convenient access to quality care close to where patients live and work.

The two new primary care facilities will be on north U.S. 41 at Baseline Road, and Washington Avenue and Green River Road.

Both are set open in summer of 2020, along with the new Deaconess Clinic Downtown currently under construction at the corner of 5th Street and Bob Jones Way, on the campus of the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences.

