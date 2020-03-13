Deaconess Announces New Visitor Restrictions

Deaconess will implement new visitor restrictions in response to the coronavirus epidemic. The new restrictions will start effectively immediately March 14 at a.m.

Deaconess Midtown Hospital and Deaconess Gateway Hospital:

Entrances to our facilities may be limited or reduced.

Each patient may have one visitor.

All visitors must be age 18 or older.

Visitors will complete a brief health screening at facility entrances.

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations and certain pediatric needs.

The Women’s Hospital – (effective Monday, March 16, 2020)

No visitors under the age of 18, including siblings, allowed (exception, emancipated minors).

baby, significant other, partner). Gynecological patients may have 1 visitor.

fever, cough, shortness of breath and have not traveled outside of the U.S. or to areas of active COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Visitors will be required to show identification upon entrance. If a visitor screens positive to any of the screening questions, they will not be allowed to visit.

Deaconess Cross Pointe

No visitation allowed if a visitor reports symptoms of COVID-19. This includes family members

going to a family therapy session.

going to a family therapy session. Anyone reporting symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a CARE Team assessment will be directed

to complete a phone or virtual assessment.

to complete a phone or virtual assessment. CARE Team will coordinate with the Emergency Department to care for a patient with an acute

mental health issue and symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, all non-essential visitors, vendors, and contractors are prohibited from hospital facilities

while these restrictions are in place.

