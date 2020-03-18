Deaconess Addresses COVID-19 Testing Questions

Officials with Deaconess Health System have provided patients and the public with information on COVID-19 testing, in hopes of answering some Frequently Asked Questions, or FAQs, after announcing their offer of a drive-through COVID-19 testing site for symptomatic patients who have an order for testing.

Who Can Be Tested?

“As of today, we have very limited tests, and they are being reserved for patients who meet clinical criteria based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations. Clinical criteria include exposure, symptoms, travel history and possible need for hospitalization.”

How Do I Get Tested?

“Patients who have concerning symptoms can complete a symptom self-assessment via chat at deaconess.com/coronavirus or in their MyChart accounts. If they screen positive there, they should call our 24-hour nurse triage line at 812-450-6555.”

What Is the Testing Process?

“If it’s determined that someone needs testing, the nurse triage line will give directions on where to go and what to do. At that point, a nasal swab will be taken, and sent to a lab. As of today, it’s taking around five days to receive test results. Patients are directed to self-quarantine until results come in.”

When Will You Have More Tests?

“We are in contact with state and federal officials and are also pursuing additional testing options with private laboratories.

We believe all of these efforts together will expand our testing capacity.

However, at this time, not everyone should be tested.

Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 should be screened as described above for further direction.

Even when more testing is available, it will not impact whether an individual with symptoms self-quarantines or requires hospital care.

Only the sickest patients should be hospitalized.

Unless a patient is having respiratory symptoms that require hospital care, they are being advised to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from when their symptoms began, manage their symptoms (there are helpful directions on doing so from the CDC’s website), and contact us via the nurse triage line if their respiratory symptoms worsen and they’re concerned they need care.”

