DCSO Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Two Missing People

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing people.

Alfred Whitsett was last seen on February 12. He is 5’5 and weighs 200 pounds.

Xavier Haycraft, 17, has been missing since Feb. 13. According to DCSO, someone picked him up in an unknown vehicle. Officials believe he is in Hancock Co.

DCSO is unsure if the two missing cases are related. Anyone with information can contact DCSO at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

