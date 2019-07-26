DCS Releases Child Fatality Data for 2017

The Department of Child Services released child fatality data on Friday.

The 2019 child fatality reported reviewed 314 child deaths from the state fiscal year 2017.

The causes of deaths vary by county but the most prevalent neglect-related cases were those related to children being left unattended near water or a caregiver’s failure to provide safe sleeping arrangements.

This year’s report details 65 child deaths directly resulting from abuse or neglect, up slightly from 59 in SFY 2016.

Local numbers:

Warrick County: 1 death from child abuse

Vanderburgh County: 1 death from neglect

Posey County: 1 death from neglect

Knox County: 1 death from child abuse

Statewide: there were 21 deaths from child abuse, 44 deaths from child neglect and 65 deaths from abuse/neglect in total in 2017.

Click here for the full report.

