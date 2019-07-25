DCS Employee Assaulted During Evansville Welfare Check

A Department of Child Services employee was assaulted during a welfare check in Evansville.

According to a police report, the DCS employee went to a home in the 2600 block of W Maryland on Wednesday to check on the well-being of a 2-year-old.

During the welfare check, the father submitted to a drug screening and according to the report, tested positive for meth and marijuana.

While the employee was advising the father about the future of his child, the father became angry and threatened the employee.

When the employee tried to call 911 for assistance, the father knocked the employee’s work cell phone and paperwork out of his hands. The father then refused to give the items back.

The report continues to say, the employee then tried to call 911 using his personal cell phone, but the father then attacked the employee. The father got the employee into a headlock while attempting to get the 2nd cell phone.

The employee fought back and was able to then put the father in a headlock.

According to the report, the homeowner then stepped in and separated the two. The father then ran from the scene.

The employee had a small scratch to his head and left arm.

