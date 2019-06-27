DCRD Pride-Themed Double-Header Saturday

Demolition City Roller Derby is back in action…and this Saturday they’re bashing heads for PRIDE.

Join us for our Pride-themed home bout as we take on Louisville’s Derby City Roller Girls.

We encourage you to dress up and show your pride!

Tickets on sale now!

We’re also excited to share that the following groups will be joining us for the occasion – please stop by their tables to meet and support these amazing humans and their causes:

– E is for Everyone

– Leather and Lace (half-time drag show!)

– Rainbow Jacket Project

– Queer Space

When: Saturday, June 29

Where: Swonder Ice Arena

Doors open at 4:30pm

Destruction Dames v. Bourbon Brawlers at 5:30 pm

Dynamite Dolls v. Derby City All-Stars at 7:30 pm

Get your tickets here!

