DCPS Schools Closed for the Rest of the Week Due to Illness

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Daviess County Public Schools have announced they will be closed Thursday and Friday, February 6-7 due to “excessive student-staff absences.”

Competition based activities may proceed as scheduled but non-competitive activities are canceled.

Owensboro Public Schools will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Officials say makeup day will be Friday, March 13.

BREAKING: Owensboro Public Schools Closed Thursday and Friday. Make up day will be Friday, March 13th. They are closed along with Daviess County Public Schools. — 44News (@my44news) February 5, 2020

Comments

comments