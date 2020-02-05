KentuckyOwensboro

DCPS Schools Closed for the Rest of the Week Due to Illness

Tyrone Morris 18 mins ago
Less than a minute

Daviess County Public Schools have announced they will be closed Thursday and Friday, February 6-7 due to “excessive student-staff absences.”

Competition based activities may proceed as scheduled but non-competitive activities are canceled.

Owensboro Public Schools will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Officials say makeup day will be Friday, March 13.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close