DCPS Receives Community Health Investments Grant

The Daviess County Public Schools district is the recipient of an Owensboro Health Community Health Investments Grant.

The announcement was made Thursday at 10 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as part of a ceremony facilitated by Owensboro Health representatives Debbie Zuerner Johnson, director of community engagement; and Erica Wade, community outreach specialist.

Christina Dalton, DCPS district social worker, accepted the award.

The project is designed to support the DCPS district’s ongoing work in the area of trauma-informed practices.

Grant funding will provide services of a dedicated social/emotional learning consultant, who will work with district leaders and staff members to develop learning standards across the district using the CASE.

Comments

comments