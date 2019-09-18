DCPS Receives $25k to Enhance STEM Curriculum

Daviess County Public Schools received a $25,000 grant Wednesday to enhance its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum.

America’s Farmers Rural Education grant will allow DCPS to provide all 12 elementary schools in the district with grade-level science equipment kits.

Schools from across the country were nominated and selected by farmers to receive STEM grants through Grow Rural Education.

Kentucky farmers have directed more than $800,000 to a variety of nonprofits, such as food banks, volunteer fire, and EMS departments, among countless others.

Farmers can enter for a chance to win online at America’s Farmers or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.

