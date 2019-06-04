DCPS Offers CPR, First Aid Classes for Employees

Daviess County Public Schools is offering summer CPR and first aid classes for district employees. Training will take place in the media center at Burns Elementary School in Owensboro.

CPR training will include infant, child and adult procedures. First aid training will cover choking, burns, cuts, seizures, heat exhaustion and much more.

Classes begin Monday, June 3rd and will continue through July 23rd. Below is the full summer schedule:

Monday, June 3 – 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4 – 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 7 – 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 10 – 5 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19 – 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 20 – 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 21 – 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, July 10 – 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 11 – 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m.

Monday, July 22 – 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, July 23 – 9 a.m. to noon

For more information, contact Michelle Jones, RN, at michelle.jones@daviess.kyschools.us

