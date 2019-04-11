DCPS to Host Teachers Recruitment Fair

The Daviess County Public Schools district is hosting a Teachers Recruitment Fair this Thursday to fill several spots. The event will be held on April 11th, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the lobby and gymnasium at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road.

Candidates are invited to meet school principals and learn about the DCPS schools and employment opportunities.

Those attending are encouraged to take copies of their resumes and will have the opportunity to apply online at this event.

For more information, contact the DCPS Personnel Department at 270-852-7000.

