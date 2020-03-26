DCPS Announces New Pickup Locations, Discontinues Home Deliveries

Daviess County Public Schools announced Thursday new pickup locations for its nutritious meals. Additionally, DCPS will discontinue home deliveries on March 30.

The change is due to the limited resources available. DCPS is also protecting the health and well–being of its staff as well that of the children and families they serve.

Meals will continue to be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the locations listed below. Both families and DCPS staff members must continue to practice social distancing recommendations. Families must remain in their vehicles until they reach the serving tables; and then stand at least six feet away from other people while picking up meals.

Breakfasts and lunches for two days will be served on Monday and Wednesday, which are intended for use on Tuesday and Thursday.

Starting March 30 through April 3 meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: