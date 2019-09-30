Kentucky
Daytime Closures Planned for Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County
Next week drivers will encounter road closures on the U.S. 60 Green River Bridge at Spottsville.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the closures is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
The bridge will be closed to tall traffic between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Wednesday & Thursday, October 9th and 10th.
The bridge is located at U.S. 60 mile point 19.3 in Henderson County.
Approximately 3,000 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.