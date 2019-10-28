Daylight Saving Time Can Affect Those Living With Alzheimer’s

It’s almost that time again. Daylight Saving Time ends and we turn our clocks back. While we will gain an hour of sleep, this drastic time change can affect our physical and psychological health, according to a study by the Alzheimer’s Association.

People with Alzheimer’s and dementia may have problems sleeping or increases in behavioral problems that begin at dusk and last into the night, which is known as sundowning.

Scientists don’t completely understand why sleep disturbances occur with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. As with changes in memory and behavior, sleep changes somehow result from the impact of Alzheimer’s on the brain, the article states.

The study says about 20 percent of people living with Alzheimer’s will experience increased confusion, anxiety and agitation beginning late in the day. Others may experience changes in their sleep schedule and restlessness during the night. This disruption in the body’s sleep-wake cycle can lead to more behavioral problems.

Factors that may contribute to sundowning and sleep disturbances include:

End-of-day exhaustion (both mental and physical)

An upset in the “internal body clock,” causing a biological mix-up between day and night

Reduced lighting and increased shadows causing people with Alzheimer’s to misinterpret what they see, and become confused and afraid

Reactions to nonverbal cues of frustration from caregivers who are exhausted from their day

Disorientation due to the inability to separate dreams from reality when sleeping

Less need for sleep, which is common among older adults

Daylight Saving Time will end on November 3rd at 2 a.m.

To read the full article, click here.

Comments

comments