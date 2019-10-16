Day 2: Trial Continues for Woman Charged in Fatal Bus Stop Crash

Prosecutors in Fulton County are making their case against a woman on trial for killing three children and seriously injuring a fourth.

The accident happened after Alyssa Shepherd passed a stopped school bus last year in Rochester, Indiana.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were seated Tuesday after six and a half hours of questioning.

Shepherd faces charges including reckless homicide, passing a school bus causing injury and criminal recklessness.

Nine-year-old Alivia Stahl, and her two younger twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, were killed in the crash.

The tragedy is dividing the town of Rochester with residents unsure about the possible verdict

Michael White says, “She needs to suffer the consequences, which is what this week is all about.”

The jury heard opening arguments from prosecutors who also started calling witnesses Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

If found guilty, she could face more than 21 years behind bars.

