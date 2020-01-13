Dawson Springs Receives $1M Grant to Improve Sewer System

A project that aims to improve damage sewer lines in Dawson Springs received grant funding.

Governor Andy Beshear and Department of Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene announced Monday the city of Dawson Springs will receive $1 million to analyze and repair its outdated sewer system.

The city will use the CDBG funding to collect and analyze data on the flow of the current system, use the results to repair and clean damaged sewer lines and manholes and to make updates to improve water quality.

