Dawson Springs Man Arrested for Attempting to Shoot Deputy

A Dawson Springs man is behind bars after he attempted to murder a Christain County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

According to an arrest report from Sgt. Brandon Myers, 32-year-old Bradley Dunning was involved in an ATV accident around Saturday night off Eagle Way Bypass and Pennyrile Parkway.

Sgt. Myers, who was on routine patrol, spotted the accident and attempted to help Dunning.

During the interaction, Dunning waved a handgun and attempted to shoot Sgt. Myers in the head.

However, the weapon somehow malfunctioned and did not fire.

During that time, Sgt. Myers successfully took Dunning into custody as he called for backup.

Further investigation revealed the four-wheeler operated by Dunning at the time of the accident was stolen from a burglarized building at Tie Breaker Park in Hopkinsville.

Dunning was also in possession of a stolen pick up truck out of Princeton, KY which was also recovered in the area.

