Dawson Springs, KY Awarded Funds for Pavement Improvements

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $85,978 in discretionary funds to the City of Dawson Springs for vital resurfacing work on seven city streets.

Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.

The investment supports Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

The roads set to be addressed provide access to more than 130 homes.

The Dawson Springs City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

Union Grove (City Street 2039 ) — resurfacing 0.313 miles

Cross Street (City Street 2020) — resurfacing 0.094 miles

Hamby Avenue (City Street 2009) — resurfacing 0.227 miles

Russell Street (City Street 2076) — resurfacing 0.170 miles

Lynch Street ( City Street 2048) — resurfacing 0.133 miles

Oak Street (City Street 2062) — resurfacing 0.606 miles

Baxter Lane (City Street 2041) — resurfacing 0.219 miles

Comments

comments