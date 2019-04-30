Daviess Library Officials Investigate Ransomware Attack

Technical staff members at Daviess County Public Library are putting in long hours trying to restore their computer systems.

The library’s network was hit with ransomware over the weekend, leaving administrators locked out of files but fortunately library patrons’ personal information remains untouched.

Staff are having to manually log checkouts the old-fashioned way. While the informational servers are currently being held hostage for the equivalent of $30 thousand. But the library’s director says–she’s not paying the fee.

There’s no indication the library was intentionally targeted, although how that ransomware got into the system remains under investigation.

The files that have not been recovered are under lock.

Although there are backups, the library is having to piece everything back together due to how extensive the Cryptolocker was able to encrypt

“It’s one of those things that really tests your backup systems, conceded Technology Manager Brian Lashbrook. “Our backup systems were encrypted too. It definitely tests your resolve, and moving forward it helps you to plan for what you need to do to make sure situations like this never occur again.”

The library does remain open at this time as the tech workers try and recover the affected servers that control staff and checkout functions. The staff at the library is hoping to have all services restored by the beginning of next week.

