Daviess County White Flag Season Concludes

Daviess County EMA have concluded the 2018-2019 White Flag Season. The White Flag was a designation for the upcoming day to open shelters in the area for warmth and food to homeless and those who were in need.

Through November 1st, 2018 to March 31st, 2019, there were 23 nights declared as White Flag nights. This was down 28% from the previous season.

Despite less nights, there were more people who took part in the designation. 273 people utilized the shelters this season, a 74% increase from last season. There were no children that had to be sheltered this season, following 13 that were the previous season.

Through the process, workers were able to find permanent shelter for 24 men, 10 women, and 1 couple. More than 10 men entered into a treatment center and 1 woman was able to entered into a personal care home.

Funding for White Flag came from the City of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court. GRITS helped to provide as-needed transportation for those who needed the shelters.

