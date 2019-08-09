Daviess County Students Learn Outside the Classroom

All week long, thousands of students have been heading back to school. But classroom lessons are just one part of the learning experience.

Daviess County, Kentucky kids are getting more out of school than books and homework, incorporating some classic and 21st century activities to develop their skills.

Students at Meadow Lands Elementary hit the ground running, and closed out the first week back to school with a cheer. Those young learners are going beyond the blackboard for their education.

“We definitely focus on teamwork–do some team-building activities–which we hope will help them not only in the classroom. If they decide to pursue cheer or dance or other sports in middle school,” explained cheer and dance coach Teresa Howard.

Teachers here want their kids to know that if you can dream it, you can do it.

“Our activities here change for what the student’s needs are,” explained Principal Kevin Lowe. “We also have other clubs as choir, we have comic book club. Whatever the students’ needs are.”

But beyond inspiring and developing interests, there are important lessons for both inside and out of the classroom.

“21st century learning is more geared toward kids being problem solvers and figuring out things on their own,” explained STEM Club teacher Derek Grant.

While school is designed to prepare kids for their futures, these K-5 kids are getting some hands-on prep for it.

“Everything we do in STEM club, we felt the need for that here at Meadow Lands to supplement what we were teaching in the classroom, to have an extra club to get these kids to problem solve and work together to figure out problems,” Grant continued

These activities are not just something for the students to be involved in.

Parents can see for themselves what their kids are up to firsthand next month at Family Night Boot Camp.

