Daviess County Student to March in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

An Daviess County High School senior will march in one of America’s most famous parades.

Trent Woolard has been invited to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28.

Woolard will march Tuba in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. He said he wanted to apply because “it sounded like an interesting opportunity.” Woolard submitted a video application of his marching and playing of the instrument. After judging his performance, he was invited to join in with the band.

Woolard will leave for New York City on November 23 to rehearse with the band, which has students from all across the county. While in town, Woolard plans on taking a tour of the city, attending a Broadway musical, and visiting Time Square.

