Daviess County Schools Moving Forward With Annex

A plan to annex six Daviess County schools is being met with quite a bit of backlash, but officials have voted Tuesday night in favor of making this plan a reality.

The plan is to include those schools and several other buildings in the city of Owensboro. Several people were on hand Tuesday, speaking out about not having enough of a chance to weigh in.

Faculty and staff, including teachers and bus drivers in Daviess county say they’re concerned they’ll be footed with the bill.

“This is real,” said Daviess County Bus Driver Gail Edmunds. “These are poor people. We’re trying to survive. We make $25,000 a year. We are past poverty.

“This is real talk, but like I said in that meeting, if they have to step over here and live on my salary and let me live on their salary they would have a change in heart because God would break their heart to see what real people live with.”

