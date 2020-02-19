Daviess County Schools Look to Make Safety Improvements

Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) are looking to increase the safety of their students and faculty.

The district will be transitioning from their current School Resource Officer model to a new School Law Enforcement Officer model, and making changes to an electric locking system for all doors.

“The SLEO model will allow us to expand from two to five law enforcement officers, who will be based at Apollo and Daviess County high schools, and Burns, College View, and Daviess County middle schools,” the district said in their Facebook statement.

It will also require visitors to enter through the front of school buildings and obtain a visitor’s badge upon arrival.

Administrators say the new modifications will make DCPS safer for all students.

“In McCracken County, they’ve had this program in place for over ten years and we looked at their model they have in place and the goal was to learn from some of the things they did early on and really model our program after some of the districts that are doing this,” said DCPS Director of Student Services Damon Fleming,

The district will also move toward protecting mental health with 26 guidance counselors across area schools.

