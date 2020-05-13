Daviess County Public Schools Announces Summer Feeding Program Details

Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) has announced the beginning of its Summer Feeding Program.

On Monday, May 18, meals will be available to children and youth age 18 and younger, not limited to DCPS students and families.

DCPS is transitioning from its current meal program, which has been in operation since schools closed in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The current schedule will conclude on Friday, May 15.

Families and DCPS staff members must continue to practice physical distancing recommendations. Families must remain in their vehicles until they reach the serving tables, and then stand at least six feet away from other people while picking up meals.

Breakfasts and lunches for two days will be provided on each of the three serving days – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – and are intended for use on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Starting Monday, Meals Will Be Served From 11 A.m. to 12:30 P.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at These Sites:

Burns Elementary School – 4514 Goetz Drive

Meadow Lands Elementary – 3500 Hayden Road

Sorgho Elementary School – 5390 Kentucky 56

Daviess County High School – 4255 New Hartford Road

Mobile Routes: Gemini Drive Apartments – 2260 Carpenter Drive

Chuck Gray Court Apartments – 650 Chuck Gray Court

Towne Square Court Apartments – 4825 Towne Square Court

Town and Country Mobile Home Park – 418 Reid Road

Colony Mobile Homes – 2016 Arlington Park Boulevard

Riverbend Pointe – 501 Office Lane

Summer Feeding Program Menu via DCPS:

“The DCPS Food Services team has done a wonderful job of ensuring that kids have had access to healthy meals even while schools were not in session, and we are proud to continue this service throughout this summer,” DCPS food services director Lisa Sims said.

DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins, “I have the utmost respect and appreciation for every member of our school nutrition team for their demonstration of a true ‘Kids First’ commitment. They have been supported by our transportation department, instructional assistants, and others who share that spirit of service, and I am so proud of all of them.”

