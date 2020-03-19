Daviess County Public Library Temporarily Closed

Officials with Daviess County Public Library (DCPL) in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced that the library will be closed until at least April 6.

DCPL officials say the situation will be re-evaluated on April 6, leading them to the decision to reopen or extend the closure.

Starting immediately, DCPL will not be accepting returns. DCPL asks that the public keep all items and return them after April 6.

No overdue fines will be accrued during this time.

Staff remain will be onsite to answer phone calls and work on other projects.

For more information please contact Tiffani Henry, Public Relations Coordinator, thenry@dcplibrary.org, 270-684-0211 ext. 250.

You can find a detailed list of the delays, closures, and restrictions that have been announced around the Tri-State area by clicking here.

Comments

comments