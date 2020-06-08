Daviess County Public Library Reopens With New Guidelines and Limitations

Owensboro’s Daviess County Public Library (DCPL) will reopen with limited services and new safety guidelines on Monday, June 8.

DCPL calls Monday’s reopening a “soft reopening,” and will be operating under the following guidelines issued by Gov. Beshear:

The library will operate at 33% Building Capacity – including both patrons and staff.

– including both patrons and staff. Computer sessions will be limited to 30 minutes.

No toys will be out in the children’s area.

No in-person programs. Virtual events will be hosted.

Staff will be wearing masks – Patrons are also asked to wear masks .

. Plexiglass dividers will be in place at the checkout counters and information desks.

Furniture will be spaced out – please practice social distancing.

Hand Sanitation Stations will be located throughout the building.

Staff will be sanitizing on a regular basis.

Wash your hands if you use the restroom.

Stay home if you have a fever/don’t feel well.

DCPL will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, and is located at 2020 Frederica St in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Right now, items that have been checked out should be returned in the outdoor drop off boxes as fines will begin as of July 1, 2020.

The library had been closed since March 13 due to the widespread shutdowns caused by safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

