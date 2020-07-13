Daviess County One of Six Kentucky Counties Selected for Post-Primary Election Audit

Daviess County, Kentucky, was one of six Kentucky counties randomly selected on Monday by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for a post-primary election audit.

AG Cameron held a public drawing on Monday for post-primary election audits.

The counties selected by AG Cameron for the post-primary election audit were:

Daviess Floyd Monroe Logan Simpson Cumberland

By law, the Office of the Attorney General is required to conduct post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties and to randomly select these counties in a public forum within twenty days of each primary and general election.

Because the law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, the following six counties were removed from the 2020 post-primary election drawing: Boyle, Gallatin, Henderson, Kenton, Oldham, and Powell.

A post-election audit checks that the equipment and procedures used to count votes during an election worked properly, and that the election yielded the correct outcome.

Upon completion of the audits, Department of Criminal Investigations investigators will present the results before the grand juries of each audited county, who in turn report the findings to the chief circuit judge.

