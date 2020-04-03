Daviess County Now Has 55 Cases of Coronavirus; Cases Rise in Henderson, Union Counties

On Friday, April 3, the Green River District Health (GRDHD) Department reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in their district.

Daviess County reported 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Henderson County reported 3 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Union County reported 1 new confirmed case. Six of the confirmed cases remain hospitalized.

Four additional previously confirmed cases are now reported as recovered, all in Daviess County, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 17.

The total number of cases reported in the GRDHD district is now 78.

As of 9:00 a.m. April 3, 2020, total reported cases in Green River District by county are:

Daviess County – 55 cases

Hancock County – 2 cases

Henderson County – 11 cases

McLean County – 2 cases

Ohio County – 2 cases

Union County – 3 cases

Webster County – 3 cases

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents. The site can be accessed by clicking here.

Previous GRDHD Update (April 2): New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Daviess, Hancock, McLean Counties

Comments

comments