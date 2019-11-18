Daviess County Man Dead After Tree Falls on Him

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a tree fell on him. This happened in the 8300 block of Highway 144 at 12:32 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers learned 62-year-old Stanley Sheldon was cutting trees for firewood when the tree collapsed in the opposite direction striking Sheldon. DCSO says Sheldon was trapped underneath the tree until Knottsville Fire Department was able to cut the tree and remove him.

Sheldon was transported to Owensboro Health where he was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m.

