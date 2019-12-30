Daviess County Man Caught Joyriding in Stolen Semi

A Daviess County man is caught taking a semi for a joy ride and according to Jasper Police, it isn’t his first spin behind the wheel.

Police say 52-year-old Robert Warne was arrested when he pulled back into the Sternberg’s dealership on Highway 231 while police were on scene.

Sunday, employees called police about a suspicious van. They also reported semis and dump trucks had been moved or messed within recent weeks.

Warne admitted to taking several for a spin and has been charged with felony auto theft.

