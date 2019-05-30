Daviess County Man Arrested for Multiple Counts of Mail Fraud

A Daviess County man is behind bars on fraud charges. Police launched an investigation in May 2019 after servals cases of checks being stolen, altered, and deposited at a local bank

The investigation led to the arrest of Robert ‘Curtis’ Lane. He became a suspect after a search warrant was obtained for his bank records. After his arrest, Lane confessed to the alleged crimes saying he would steal mail from mailboxes in an effort to locate personal checks, alter the name on the check to his name and change the amounts so that he could deposit them into his account and then withdraw the money later.

Lane was charged with the following:

5 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree.

4 counts of theft of mail matter

More charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments